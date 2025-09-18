Bernie Sanders Says Susan Monarez Was Fired As CDC Director Because She Refused To Be RFK Jr.'s 'Rubber Stamp'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Wednesday cast the abrupt firing of former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Susan Monarez as a warning sign for scientific independence, arguing she was pushed out for refusing to "rubber stamp" Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s “anti-vaccine” agenda.

Senate Hearing Centers On Scientific Independence

In a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing, Sanders said the removal, less than a month after Monarez's Senate confirmation, raised broader questions about political interference as the administration pares back vaccine research.

On X, Sanders wrote, "How did Dr. Monarez go from being ‘a public health expert with unimpeachable scientific credentials' who had the ‘full confidence' of Secretary Kennedy into being a ‘liar' and ‘untrustworthy' in less than a month? She refused to rubber stamp his anti-vaccine recommendations."

Bernie Sanders Cites Firing Pressure, Vaccine Research Rollbacks

In prepared remarks, Sanders said Monarez "was fired because she refused to act as a rubber stamp" for limiting vaccines and for declining to fire career scientists, calling it part of a "dangerous war on science." He added, "It is absurd to have to say this in the year 2025, but vaccines are safe and effective."

According to a Reuters report, Monarez, who served 29 days, told senators she was pressured to pre-approve vaccine schedule changes and seek political sign-off, testimony that Kennedy has disputed. Her ouster triggered resignations by senior CDC officials, including Dr. Debra Houry and Dr. Demetre Daskalakis.

Officials Resign As HHS Defends mRNA Cuts

Sanders also highlighted Kennedy's decision to cancel roughly $500 million in federal mRNA vaccine work, warning the rollback could leave the U.S. exposed in a future outbreak.

The HHS says it is winding down 22 mRNA projects after a review and redirecting funds to "safer, broader vaccine platforms." Public-health groups and academics have criticized the cuts. Johns Hopkins University experts say scaling back mRNA undermines pandemic preparedness.

Sanders, back in August, attacked Kennedy’s “dangerous policies” and accused him of spreading conspiracy theories “rejected repeatedly by scientific experts.”

