After Hilary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren, Now Chris Coons Accuses The Trumps Of Crypto 'Corruption'

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) joined fellow Democrats on Tuesday in alleging that President Donald Trump and his family engaged in corruption tied to their cryptocurrency ventures.

Coons Labels Trump’s Crypto Profits ‘Corruption’

Coons posted on X a Vox report accusing the Trumps of using the presidency to attract investors to their cryptocurrency businesses.

“President Trump and his family are pocketing billions while working families' wage continue to shrink,” Coons wrote in the caption. “This is corrupt, it's wrong, and it's a deep disservice to American taxpayers.”

Coons' remarks echoed earlier accusations from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas), who all labeled the financial gains as “corruption.”

The White House didn’t immediately return Benzinga’s request for comment.

See Also: Eric Trump Announces American Bitcoin Launch, Lauds BTC As ‘Modern-Day Gold’

Democrats Step Up Attack

The Trump family’s growing ties with the cryptocurrency industry have drawn heavy scrutiny. The Trumps saw a sharp increase in their paper wealth following the trading debut of their flagship cryptocurrency venture’s new cryptocurrency, World Liberty Financial (WLFI). At the current price, their stake was worth more than $4.90 billion.

Trump’s latest financial disclosure revealed he earned more than $57 million through World Liberty Financial, positioning it as one of his primary sources of income.

Other ventures, such as the Official Trump TRUMP/USD meme coin and the dollar-pegged stablecoin, World Liberty Financial USD (USD1), have also come under the scanner.

Photo Courtesy: Brian Jason on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.