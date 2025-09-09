Hillary Clinton Says Trump Administration Is 'Going Great' For The President, Shares Accusations Of Crypto Corruption

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took a dig at President Donald Trump on Tuesday for using his office for personal gain.

Clinton Attacks Trump Administration

Clinton quoted an X post from Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas), who accused Trump and his family of corruption, citing the reported $5 billion fortune from World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token, a $400 million plane from Qatar and deals with Amazon and CBS.

"Everyone else gets: higher prices for health care, electricity, and groceries. Corruption, plain and simple," Casar said.

Clinton backed up the allegations, stating, “The Trump administration is going great… for Trump.”

The White House didn't immediately return Benzinga's request for comment.

Trump’s Crypto Deals Under Scrutiny

The Trump family saw a sharp increase in their paper wealth following the trading debut of their flagship cryptocurrency venture's new cryptocurrency, WLD. At the current price, their stake was worth $4.60 billion.

While the family’s share of tokens remains locked, the financial gains prompted further scrutiny. Senior Democratic lawmaker Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) described it, like Casar, as corruption.

Notably, a dozen Senate Democrats unveiled a cryptocurrency regulatory framework, directly challenging the first family’s business ties to digital assets.

The Qatar Plane Deal

Concerns have also been raised about the conversion of a Qatari 747 jet, which Trump received as a "gift," into the new Air Force, with experts saying it could end up costing taxpayers over $1 billion and take several years.

Additionally, Trump's approval of a Paramount-Skydance merger shortly after receiving a $16 million settlement payment and First Lady Melania Trump's collaboration with Amazon on a documentary about her life, have raised eyebrows.

