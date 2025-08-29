Mark Cuban Predicts ChatGPT Will Play Key Role In Future Elections: 'The Candidate That Uses It To Lie…'

Billionaire and entrepreneur Mark Cuban has shared numerous thoughts on how artificial intelligence could impact various sectors of the world and be utilized for both positive and negative purposes.

In a recent interview, Cuban made a prediction on how AI could impact future elections.

Cuban's AI Election Prediction

Cuban has been able to predict growth in many industries and has been early in some, like streaming, with his launch of Broadcast.com.

"With AI, it's not so predictive," Cuban said in an interview with Semafor.

With the rising use of generative AI and chatbots like ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini and Grok, Cuban predicts their role in future elections.

"But what I will predict is every single voter, for presidential and probably the lower races starting 2026 and presidential in 2028 is going to ask ChatGPT who should I vote for and why."

Cuban said this poses a major problem for the future, as people try to change the algorithm for ChatGPT and other chatbots, referring to it as the race for GEO (generative engine optimization) versus traditional SEO (search engine optimization).

Advertising Problems

Cuban said he uses ChatGPT to ask for the prices of various drugs from his Cost Plus company, as it is 95% accurate and quicker than going to the website.

The billionaire said everyone is also asking chatbots personal questions.

"The bigger problem is advertising," Cuban said. "How we deal with advertising is everything."

Cuban said there are hundreds of millions of users asking ChatGPT questions every day, including kids, who could end up seeing targeted ads or results that they shouldn't.

"There's gotta be age limits."

Cuban referenced the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which involved targeted ads during the 2016 election for Meta Platforms META users.

Cuban said hyper-personalized advertising comes as everyone's social media feed is unique due to algorithms. However, in the future, with the rapid advancement of AI, Cuban envisions political candidates attempting to capitalize on going viral and increasing their presence in the algorithm.

"The candidate that uses it to lie their a** off" could benefit, Cuban said.

Cuban said these things need to be figured out ahead of future elections, but bipartisan efforts fail because Republicans are “terrified of [Donald] Trump” and Democrats are “terrified of everything.”

"Nobody does anything."

