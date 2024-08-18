Mark Cuban On AI's Uncertainty: 'We Have No Idea Whether It's Going To Zig Or Zag'

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban may be recognizable as an investor on "Shark Tank" to many, which might make his opinion on the future of the artificial intelligence sector something investors listen to.

What Happened: Cuban’s appearance on “The Daily Show” with Jon Stewart on Aug. 12 wasn’t just a conversation about basketball and billionaires—it also delved into the future of artificial intelligence, Donald Trump and Elon Musk.



Cuban, who has a long history in technology, expressed both optimism and caution about the future of AI.



“I’ve been in technology for a long time and you can always look at a new tech. PCs, networks, the internet, streaming whatever and say, okay, in five years this is what’s going to happen, right?”



However, he quickly pointed out that AI is different.



“You can’t do that with large language models. We have no idea whether it’s going to zig or zag, or what the impact is going to be.”



Cuban said that while the United States currently leads the world in AI advancements, the technology’s future is uncertain.



“That’s the good news and the bad news. The good news is we’re dominating right now globally. The bad news is… there’s a lot of uncertainty to come.”

Why It's Important: Stewart, skeptical of tech innovations, raised concerns about the potential negative impacts of AI, drawing a parallel with the early promises of social media, noting how those initial hopes have led to unforeseen consequences.

Cuban responded by highlighting the relatively short history of social media, noting that it has only been prominent in the last six years and emphasizing that as society continues to engage with it, “we’ll learn and we’ll evolve. And the same thing will happen with AI,” Cuban said.

He expressed hope that AI, like previous technologies, would ultimately be a force for good, particularly as younger generations take the lead in defining its future.



Cuban’s perspective on AI reflects the broader debate about the role of technology in society. While he remains bullish on innovation, he also acknowledges the need for caution and regulation as AI continues to develop and influence our world.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.