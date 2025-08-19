Trump Says He's Arranging Putin–Zelensky Meeting After White House Talks, Calls It An 'Early Step'

President Donald Trump said Monday he called Russian President Vladimir Putin after meetings at the White House with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and a group of European leaders and began setting up a face-to-face meeting between Putin and Zelensky.

Donald Trump Called Putin About A Meeting With Zelensky

"At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He added, "After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself. Again, this was a very good, early step for a War that has been going on for almost four years."

Trump also posted that the White House session with Zelensky and seven European leaders covered possible guarantees for Kyiv if a peace deal emerges.

Strategic Moves Behind Trump’s Diplomatic Push

"During the meeting we discussed Security Guarantees for Ukraine, which Guarantees would be provided by the various European Countries, with a coordination with the United States of America," he wrote, adding, "Everyone is very happy about the possibility of PEACE for Russia/Ukraine."

The administration did not announce a date or venue for the proposed Putin-Zelensky meeting, and Moscow has yet to publicly confirm participation.

European officials at the White House emphasized the need for concrete steps, including a possible cease-fire before any broader settlement, even as Trump argued a truce was not a prerequisite to pursue a deal. Reuters reported Trump told Zelensky the United States would help Europe provide security assurances as part of any agreement.

Trump's Alaska Summit Precursor To ‘Progress’ In Talks

Monday's diplomacy followed Trump's summit with Putin in Alaska on Friday, which was the Russian leader's first visit to the United States since 2015. The summit ended with both sides touting "progress" but no specific terms to end the war. Alaska's meeting drew heavy attention, including a dramatic flyover by U.S. stealth aircraft, but produced no cease-fire.

Photo Courtesy: Joey Sussman on Shutterstock.com