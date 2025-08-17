Zelenskyy Heads To US For Talks With Trump, Leaders From UK, France, Germany And Italy To Join Him: Europeans Scared Of Oval Office Scene Repeat

European and NATO leaders are set to join President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington for pivotal discussions with President Donald Trump regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This meeting follows Zelenskyy’s exclusion from a recent summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy Won’t Be Alone With Trump

European leaders, including those from Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Finland, will accompany Zelenskyy to the White House on Monday, as reported by the Associated Press.

The goal is to present a united front and secure U.S. support for Ukraine. Retired French Gen. Dominique Trinquand highlighted the Europeans’ intent to avoid a repeat of a previous tense meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy.

“The Europeans are very afraid of the Oval Office scene being repeated and so they want to support Mr. Zelenskyy to the hilt,” said Trinquand.

Plan Is To Strengthen Ukraine’s Military Forces

French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the importance of a credible plan to enhance Ukraine’s military capabilities. He said, “We need a credible format for the Ukrainian army, that's the first point, and say — we Europeans and Americans — how we'll train them, equip them, and finance this effort in the long-term.”

Meanwhile, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff noted that Putin agreed to consider NATO-style security protections for Ukraine during a recent summit in Alaska.

Meeting Part Of Wider Effort To End War

The discussions in Washington come at a critical juncture. Zelenskyy confirmed his visit to Washington, emphasizing the focus on ending hostilities and securing lasting peace. This meeting is part of U.S.-led efforts to address the war with Russia.

Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of Germany; Macron, President of France; Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom; Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy; and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, are set to accompany him, according to a Reuters report.

The recent Trump-Putin summit in Alaska ended without a ceasefire agreement, leaving Moscow with a diplomatic boost but no tangible progress toward peace.

Trump-Putin Meet Drew Criticism

Trump stated that while some headway was made, no concrete agreements were reached. The summit drew sharp criticism, particularly from Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), who termed it a “disaster” and a “national embarrassment” as Putin reportedly gained everything he wanted without conceding to a ceasefire. The European leaders’ presence in Washington underscores the urgency and importance of reaching a resolution to the conflict.

Check This Out:

Lawmakers Made Huge Investments This Year. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Photo Courtesy: Joshua Sukoff on Shutterstock.com

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal