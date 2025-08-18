President Donald Trump expressed readiness to host a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to end the three-year-long war in Ukraine.

QQQ ETF has rallied for a fifth straight month. Check the chart here.

Speaking during rounds of high-level talks with European leaders and Zelenskyy at the White House on Monday, Trump remained noncommittal on a ceasefire, noting that "all of the wars I settled, I didn’t do any ceasefires," but said he liked "the concept" for its potential to "stop killing people immediately."

It’s unclear which wars Trump was referring to. He frequently claimed that the U.S. brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, but India denies that he played a role.

Trump also emphasized the strategic disadvantages of a ceasefire, noting that it could allow either side to regroup militarily.

"Security in Ukraine depends on the United States and those leaders who are with us," Zelenskyy said. He also urged the return of prisoners and abducted children, calling it a humanitarian priority.

The Ukrainian president expressed satisfaction with progress on American air defense cooperation, especially around the Patriot missile systems, which he said are "very much needed" to rearm and defend the country.

Europe Pushes For Ceasefire And Guarantees

European leaders attending the summit—including from France, Germany, the U.K., Italy and Finland—united in urging a formal ceasefire before the next round of negotiations.

France's Emmanuel Macron and Italy's Giorgia Meloni endorsed the need for NATO-style Article 5 guarantees—meaning that any future attack on Ukraine would be treated as an attack on all supporting countries. Trump confirmed the U.S. is open to discussing NATO’s Article 5 in this context, signaling a policy shift that could bridge European and American defense efforts.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said Trump's willingness to participate in security guarantees was a "breakthrough."

“This is really our common interest, stop the killing,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

While Trump admitted the Ukraine conflict was more complex than he expected, he expressed confidence that Putin is now open to a negotiated resolution: "I do really believe… President Putin wants to find an answer."

Trump and Putin left a meeting in Alaska on Friday without mention or agreement to a ceasefire.

Market Reactions

U.S. major equity indexes ended the day narrowly mixed, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both inching up 0.1%, as investors weighed geopolitical headlines.

Dayforce Inc. DAY led the S&P 500, surging 26%, followed by First Solar Inc. FSLR with a 9.6% gain.

Now Read:

Image: Shutterstock