Anthony Scaramucci May Not Have Seen Eye-To-Eye With Trump On Crypto, But Called His Second Term, 'The Greatest Comeback In Political History'

Last week, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci offered a surprising assessment of Donald Trump, calling his political comeback historic and cautioning critics not to confuse his communication style with a lack of intelligence.

What Happened: In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Scaramucci—who once described working for Trump as the "biggest mistake" of his life—expressed his stance on the president's intellect and political savvy.

"If you think the president is stupid, you don't know the president," Scaramucci said. "He may talk like a fifth grader … but he's a very smart and very clever guy."

Scaramucci, who briefly served as Trump's White House communications director in 2017, suggested Trump may struggle with conditions like dyslexia or ADHD but compensates with heightened situational awareness.

He also praised Trump's political strategy, saying, "He understands this trick—the trick is to tell the big lie and to repeat the big lie and to create a mantra and narrative around it."

Calling Trump's return to the White House "the greatest comeback in political history," Scaramucci noted, "He went from being a reality television star and a moderately successful real estate developer to the American presidency in 18 months—and he just reascended to the presidency."

Why It's Important: While Scaramucci has commended Trump for advancing digital asset regulation and establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve without taxpayer funding, he has also criticized several aspects of Trump’s presidency, including tariffs and economic decisions.

He strongly condemned the launch of Trump's official meme coin, the Official Trump TRUMP, calling it "Idi Amin-level corruption" and likening a related Truth Social post to a market "pump."

Scaramucci also joined others in questioning the timing of Trump's crypto-related announcements, suggesting possible manipulation.

Despite his political criticisms, Scaramucci holds substantial crypto investments, with over 55% of his net worth in Bitcoin BTC/USD and a significant stake in Solana SOL/USD.

Earlier this year, Scaramucci also said that his brief 11-day stint in the White House during Trump's first term rekindled his interest in Bitcoin.

A July 2025 report by Fortune said that, as per sources, Scaramucci's net worth is estimated to be between $150 million and $200 million, largely tied to volatile crypto assets.

His wealth stems from personal investments and management fees through SkyBridge Capital, which had $2.6 billion in assets at the end of 2024. He also earns royalties from several books, including The Little Book of Hedge Funds.

While some in the crypto industry criticize his financial expertise, others, like SALT CEO John Darsie, credit Scaramucci for strategic pivots that saved SkyBridge—such as shifting from hedge-fund seeding to a fund-of-funds model via a Citi acquisition in 2010 and moving heavily into crypto in 2020.

Earlier this week, Scaramucci also voiced support for Trump's infrastructure-focused spending—if it creates long-term economic value—calling for "Big, Beautiful Spending" with a real multiplier effect, like Boston's "Big Dig."

