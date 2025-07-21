Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications director, has voiced his support for a significant spending bill, provided it is on the infrastructure projects that generate a “multiplier effect.”

What Happened: Scaramucci, who served in the Trump administration for just 11 days, spoke on the importance of infrastructure spending on his official YouTube channel on Wednesday.

“You want to talk about that Big, Beautiful Spending? Let’s spend where there is a multiplier effect,” said Scaramucci referring to Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill Act”

He highlighted the transformative impact of infrastructure projects, citing the example of Boston’s “Big Dig,” which, despite significant cost overruns, revitalized the city and its surroundings.

Despite the project’s cost overrun, it led to gentrification and the creation of a new ecosystem in Boston, improving living standards, increasing disposable income, and easing access to airports. Scaramucci claimed that the project generated six to eight times its cost in positive externalities for the area.

Scaramucci urged for a similar “form factor” in the proposed spending bill, emphasizing the need for both physical and “human capital infrastructure.” He suggested a focus on rebuilding airports while also rebuilding K-12 education, including the provision of AI tutors for students.

Scaramucci’s comments come amid a contentious debate over President Donald Trump‘s proposed spending bill, which has faced criticism from various quarters.

Why It Matters: Scaramucci’s comments come in the wake of criticism and concern over President Donald Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill.’ Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk expressed disappointment with the bill, saying it undermined the work of the Department of Government Efficiency team and increased the budget deficit. However, Musk’s father supported the spendings in an interview stating that the U.S. needs to spend in order to rebuild itself.

Economist Justin Wolfers described the bill as the ‘largest redistribution from poor to rich in American history,’ highlighting the regressive nature of Trump’s economic policies.

Notably, Goldman Sachs warned that the bill would do little to slow a debt load already racing towards levels last seen at the end of World War II, with interest costs alone expected to top $1 trillion next year.

Scaramucci’s emphasis on infrastructure spending that generates a ‘multiplier effect’ could offer an alternative approach to the current economic policies.

