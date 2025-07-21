Trump Says He's 'Totally Revived' A Country That Was 'DEAD' A Year Ago, Hails His First 6 Months Back As 'Most Consequential Periods Of Any President'

President Donald Trump marked six months back in the White House with a jubilant Truth Social post declaring the United States "the hottest and most respected Country anywhere in the World."

What Happened: The anniversary message capped a stretch the president called "one of the most consequential periods of any President," boasting that his team has "totally revived a major Country" after it was "DEAD" a year ago.

Some of the highlights of Trump’s second term so far include the fact that Congress passed his "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," a sweeping package that locks in the 2017 tax cuts and expands border‑security funding. The period also saw several court victories for the President and his team. The Supreme Court sided with the administration in several high‑profile cases, including a decision upholding limits on birthright citizenship.

The administration brokered three cease‑fire deals, most recently between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, though promised breakthroughs on Russia‑Ukraine and Israel‑Hamas remain elusive.

Trump’s Approval Numbers

Trump claimed in a separate social media post that his approval rate among Republicans stands as high as 95% in “various polls." Independent surveys paint a dimmer picture. Gallup put his June job rating at 40% overall, down seven points from January, while a CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday showed 42% approval.

What To Know: The president's optimism collides with intraparty friction. Last week, he called GOP lawmakers pressing for full release of Jeffrey Epstein grand‑jury files "stupid" and "foolish," branding the controversy a Democratic "hoax."

Democrats point to lingering inflation and stalled Ukraine peace talks as evidence that the self‑proclaimed "revival" is oversold. Yet House Speaker Mike Johnson insists the megabill is "jet fuel for the economy" while speaking to Fox News, echoing Wall Street chatter that the measure could reshape everything from SNAP benefits to cryptocurrency markets.

Six months in, Trump's allies hail a rebounding economy, tax permanence and headline peace deals, while polls show a still‑polarized electorate and unresolved foreign crises.

Image by Justin Lane/Pool via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn