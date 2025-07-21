Tim Burchett Shrugs Off Trump's 'Stupid' Remark, Doubles Down On Jeffrey Epstein Files Push: 'Doesn't Give Up Its Secrets Very Easy'

Tim Burchett (R‑Tenn.), on Sunday, renewed his push for the Justice Department to open its secret Jeffrey Epstein files, shrugging off President Donald Trump's description of the effort as "stupid" and "foolish."

What Happened: Appearing on ABC's "This Week," Burchett said unsealing grand‑jury transcripts would be "a start," but warned that Washington "doesn't give up its secrets very easy." "I don't think we're ever going to get to the bottom of … all of it, Ma'am," he told co‑anchor Martha Raddatz.

Pressed about Trump's criticism, the lawmaker replied, "Was I a little ticked off he said that stuff? Sure, I was, but I'm a big boy, Ma'am… we're playing in the big leagues right now."

The White House has since ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to seek a court order unsealing the material, prompting a Justice Department motion filed Friday.

Burchett, co‑author of the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act, insists any release must shield minors and "folks who may be innocent," yet he praised the administration's belated action. He added, "If she finishes strong on this, then I'm all for it," referencing Bondi's stewardship of the case.

Why It Matters: Bondi's early handling drew fire after a heavily publicized binder proved to contain widely available documents. Burchett called that rollout a "blunder." Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie similarly mentioned last week that the White House, not Bondi, first blocked an internal DOJ review of Epstein's death.

Trump's allies have been pushing for the release of additional Epstein-related documents, a promise Trump made during his 2024 presidential campaign. Even ex‑Epstein lawyer Alan Dershowitz urged a broader release last week, according to a Reuters report.

Polymarket bettors now wager on when the documents will surface. Still, Burchett doubts the public will ever see every page.

Image Credit: Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images