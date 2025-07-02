How Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' Impacts SNAP, Medicaid, Taxes And Student Loans

The Senate on Tuesday approved a sweeping domestic policy package that would slash spending on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), marking what analysts call the deepest food-aid cut in modern history and sending the bill back to the House for final action.

How The ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ Affects SNAP

Work longer. Able-bodied adults without small children must verify 80 hours a month of work, training, or community service until age 64, up from 54 under current law. Parents escape the rule only if their youngest child is under 7, not 18.

Lose benefits faster. The Congressional Budget Office projects the tougher rules will drop about 3.2 million people from SNAP rolls each month once fully in force.

Shift costs to states. States would pay 5% of benefits and 75% of administrative expenses. Those with payment-error rates above 6% could owe up to 15% of benefits.

Cap future increases. The bill freezes the inflation formula for the Thrifty Food Plan, trimming every household's annual cost-of-living raise and erasing roughly $35 billion over 10 years.

Cut overall funding. Federal SNAP spending would decrease by $295 billion over a decade, the largest reduction on record.

How Does The Bill Affect Medicaid?

Work mandate expands. Able-bodied adults ages 19-64, including parents of children 14 and older, must log 80 hours a month of work, study or volunteering to keep coverage.

More paperwork. States would verify eligibility twice a year and check income every six months, increasing the odds of procedural terminations.

Cost-sharing rises. Expansion enrollees could be charged up to $35 per visit for many services.

Federal aid shrinks. A $1-trillion Medicaid cut over 10 years would force states to curb benefits or tighten enrollment.

Coverage losses mount. The CBO projects about 12 million more uninsured by 2034 from the Medicaid provisions alone.

What About Individual Tax Cuts?

2017 rates stay. The bill makes the 2017 individual rate cuts and doubled standard deduction permanent, as mentioned in a WSJ report, avoiding a scheduled January lapse.

Household impact. Average filers would save about $2,900 in 2026, though gains vary sharply by income, the Tax Policy Center says.

Few notice. Because the breaks have been in place since 2017, many taxpayers would see no change in withholdings.

What’s In It For Seniors?

Temporary boost. From 2025-28, Americans 65+ could claim an extra $6,000 standard deduction. The benefit phases out above $75,000 for singles, $150,000 for couples.

Social Security tax stays. The carve-out replaces Trump's campaign pledge to end taxes on benefits.

Collateral hit. Low-income dual-eligibles could lose Medicaid help with Medicare premiums as states trim programs.

How Does The Bill Impact Student Loans?

Loan caps. Graduate borrowing would cap at $20,500 a year, $100,000 lifetime. Parent PLUS loans would max at $20,000 a year, $65,000 overall.

Fewer options. Grad PLUS and subsidized loans disappear, leaving just a standard plan and one income-based option.

Harder relief. Deferments and forbearances tighten, and forgiveness periods stretch to 30 years.

What’s For Parents?

Credit rises. The child tax credit jumps permanently to $2,200 per kid, indexed to inflation.

Income limits. Full credit available up to $200,000 (single) / $400,000 (joint). Phases out above those thresholds.

Work-linked aid. Parents of teens 14+ must meet Medicaid and SNAP work rules to retain assistance.

What About "Trump Accounts"?

$1,000 seed. Every baby born 2025-28 receives a $1,000 government deposit into a stock-index account.

Parental top-ups. Parents may add up to $5,000 yearly. Withdrawals barred until age 18.

