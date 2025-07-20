Elizabeth Warren Sounds Alarm on Tariffs: 'The Impact of Six Months of Donald Trump Will Be Felt for Two Generations'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has voiced concern over the long-term impact of President Donald Trump‘s tariffs.

What Happened: According to a report, Warren criticized the administration’s inconsistent policies and their impact on global partnerships.

In an interview with Fortune, Warren expressed her concerns, stating, “Donald Trump has done enormous damage to America's partnerships around the world.”

She further added that the repercussions of Trump’s six-month tenure would be felt for two generations, as nations may no longer view the U.S. as a reliable trading partner.

"The impact of six months of Donald Trump will be felt for two generations, as more nations blink hard at what's happening in the U.S. and conclude that we are simply not a reliable trading partner. That hurts us now and it will hurt our children and our grandchildren," she added during the interview.

While economists are split over the potential harm of Trump’s tariff agenda, some fear it could lead to increased inflation. However, others argue that the 10% hike on imports introduced months ago has had minimal impact on inflation data.

The Federal Open Market Committee, led by Jerome Powell, has been criticized by Trump for not reducing the base rate due to tariff concerns.

White House Spokesman Kush Desai defended the tariff actions, stating they were for the benefit of voters and have resulted in trillions in investment commitments, creating thousands of jobs and new trade deals. He argued that Warren “talks” while Trump “delivers.”

Warren countered by highlighting the increased costs families are facing due to Trump’s inconsistent tariff policies.

She also pointed out the decline in investment in sectors like manufacturing, citing data from the St Louis Fed that showed a 5.2% decrease in private fixed investment in the manufacturing sector in Q1 2025 compared to the previous quarter.

Why It Matters: Warren’s criticism of Trump’s trade tariffs underscores the ongoing debate about the long-term impact of these policies.

The potential damage to global partnerships, as highlighted by Warren, could have far-reaching implications for the U.S. economy and its standing in the world. The disagreement among economists about the effects of the tariffs further underscores the uncertainty surrounding these policies.

As the debate continues, the future of U.S. trade policy and its impact on global partnerships remains uncertain.

The outcome of this debate could have significant implications for the U.S. economy and its global standing.

