Ex-Trump Lawyer Sent This Message To Elon Musk After Feud With Donald Trump Erupted

In the midst of a public spat with President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc., has received an unexpected offer of support from Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney.

What Happened: Last month Cohen reached out to Musk following a series of heated exchanges between the Tesla CEO and President Trump on social media.

Musk, who was once a strong supporter of Trump and even headed the Department of Government Efficiency, publicly denounced Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

Musk’s criticism of Trump, which included allegations of the president’s involvement in the Epstein files, and his claim that the Republicans would not have won the 2024 elections without his support, could have far-reaching effects on the tech industry, the business world, and American politics, considering the significant influence wielded by both Trump and Musk.

Cohen, who had his own public disagreement with Trump and served a prison sentence for various charges, has since become a vocal critic of the president.

He reached out to Musk on X, with a message: “@elonmusk I told you this would happen. If you want to know how to fight political guerrilla warfare, DM me! Otherwise, you lose.”

In a subsequent Substack post, Cohen cautioned Musk that Trump has “the full weight of the federal government behind him,” and that Musk “made the classic mistake of believing he was untouchable.”

“Let me make something crystal clear: no one; not Bannon, not Jared, not Rudy, not me, and definitely not Elon, has ever been more important to Trump than Trump. The ‘bromance’ is never about you. It’s about what he can extract from you. Your loyalty. Your power. Your credibility. Your money. And when it’s over, it’s not just over; it’s scorched earth,” he wrote in the Substack.

The public feud between Musk and Trump is not just a personal disagreement. It has the potential to impact the tech industry and the broader business sector, given the substantial influence both individuals have.

Cohen’s offer to assist Musk in navigating this political minefield could signal a shift in alliances and power dynamics, with potential implications for future political and business developments.

