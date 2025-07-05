Ex-Trump Family Attorney Raises Alarms Over Trump's Actions as President: 'I Have Never Been As Concerned'

Abbe Lowell, a prominent lawyer who has represented members of President Donald Trump‘s family, expressed serious concerns about the potential harm that the current administration could cause to the country’s institutions.

What Happened: Lowell, who defended Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump during Robert Mueller‘s Russian investigation, has voiced concerns about the pressure the White House is putting on the nation’s institutions.

Lowell fears that these institutions may not be able to withstand the current strain. Speaking with the Financial Times, Lowell said, “I have never been as concerned as to whether our system can withstand the pressure it is being put to."

He also said that the White House is "pushing the tree to the point that it could break," noting that during Trump's first term, critics of the president said democracy was "tested but didn't break."

Lowell, who has also represented prominent Democrats like Bill Clinton and Hunter Biden, was hired by Kushner and Ivanka in 2017 as the Russia investigation escalated. He is now warning that Trump’s actions in his second term could break the constitutional “wall” that separates the courts from executive power.

"The crack you put in the wall today becomes the gash tomorrow," Lowell told Congress back in 1998. Reflecting on that now, he told the outlet, "That wasn't a bad prophecy—the structure is more than cracked, though not yet crumbled."

Lowell has established Lowell & Associates to fight against what he calls government “over-reach,” and has already attracted several defectors from other law firms.

His clients include New York Attorney General Letitia James and former DHS official Miles Taylor, who are both hoping that Lowell’s aggressive approach can counter a series of executive orders targeting various institutions.

Why It Matters: Lowell’s concerns highlight the increasing tension between the executive branch and the nation’s institutions.

His strategy of building cases on First Amendment grounds, rather than presidential authority, could be crucial in challenging the administration, especially given a Supreme Court that “believes in an executive branch with broad power.”

Lowell’s new firm, Lowell & Associates, could play a significant role in this battle, especially with high-profile clients like Letitia James and Miles Taylor on board.

As the pressure on the nation’s institutions continues to mount, the legal strategies employed by Lowell and his team could have far-reaching implications for the balance of power in the U.S.

