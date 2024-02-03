Donald Trump Is Spending Millions On His Legal Defense: Here Are The Lawyers Who Are Cashing In The Most

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has significantly increased his spending on legal defense. Last year, his fundraising committees notably ramped up their legal expenditures, reflecting the growing costs of his various legal challenges.

What Happened: Federal records reveal that, in 2023, Trump's groups allocated around $50 million to legal consulting, with a notable $30 million spent in the second half of the year alone.

This spending spree offers a glimpse into the law firms and attorneys who have been the primary beneficiaries of Trump's political committees' financial support, reported The Hill.

Chris Kise, a Florida-based attorney and former state solicitor general, was at the center of many of these expenditures. His firms, Chris Kise & Associates and Continental PLLC, collectively received nearly $9 million.

Kise has been prominently involved in the New York attorney general’s civil fraud case against Trump, focusing on alleged false alterations of the Trump Organization’s business assets.

Another primary recipient was Clifford Robert of Robert & Robert, who earned approximately $5.3 million.

Robert's role included representing Trump’s adult sons and other entities implicated in the New York attorney general’s fraud case, which accuses them of complicity in financial misrepresentation.

Additional key legal figures in Trump's defense include Harmeet Dhillon, whose firm garnered $4.61 million, and Alina Habba, who received over $4 million.

Dhillon has been defending Trump against various ballot eligibility challenges under the 14th Amendment’s insurrection ban, while Habba has been involved in multiple cases, including those initiated by E. Jean Carroll.

