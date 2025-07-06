President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, one day after expressing disappointment over an unproductive call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Politico reports that the two leaders reportedly discussed bolstering Ukraine’s air defense capabilities and increasing cooperation on defense production.

In a social media post summarizing the call, Zelenskyy described the exchange as “very important and fruitful,” highlighting agreements around joint procurement, investments, and defense partnerships.

The dialogue took place as the U.S. temporarily halted weapons shipments to Ukraine, citing concerns over dwindling domestic stockpiles,

The Zelenskyy call followed a tense exchange between Trump and Putin the previous day.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump voiced dissatisfaction with Putin’s stance on ending the war in Ukraine.

“I was not happy with the conversation,” he said. “I don’t think he’s looking to stop.”

While Ukraine released a summary of Friday’s conversation, the White House has not yet issued an official readout.

Trump has faced increasing pressure to clarify his administration’s approach to supporting Kyiv amid uncertainty about future U.S. military aid and broader geopolitical strategies in Eastern Europe.

