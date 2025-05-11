Ukraine Proposes Ceasefire as Precondition for Talks With Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced that Ukraine is prepared for negotiations with Russia, on the condition that Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees to an unconditional ceasefire for a period of 30 days.

What Happened: On Sunday, Zelenskiy confirmed that Ukraine is ready to initiate talks with Russia, but only after Putin commits to a “comprehensive, enduring, and dependable” ceasefire beginning May 12th. Putin had proposed direct talks in Istanbul on May 15, but has yet to respond to the ultimatum set by Ukraine and its Western allies for a temporary truce or face the imposition of severe new sanctions.

Despite the proposed dialogue, Russian forces have persisted with their air strikes, deploying over 100 drones at various targets throughout Ukraine, including Kyiv. Ground positions in eastern Ukraine have also been heavily bombarded.

Andriy Yermak, Zelenskiy's chief aide, underscored the necessity for a ceasefire before any further talks. French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated this sentiment, stating that negotiations cannot proceed while hostilities persist.

Also Read: Ukraine Raises Alarm Over US-Russia Talks on War Without Kyiv’s Involvement

Putin, although receptive to the concept of a temporary ceasefire, has not yet consented to any terms. He intends to discuss his plans with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Concurrently, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is anticipated to be in Turkey for an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers from May 14.

Efforts to resolve the conflict have escalated, with several meetings taking place between European, US, and Ukrainian envoys. Nevertheless, Putin insists on strict conditions for any ceasefire, including Russian control of four eastern and southeastern Ukrainian regions.

Why It Matters: The proposed ceasefire and subsequent talks could mark a significant turning point in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. However, the continuation of Russian air strikes and Putin’s stringent conditions for a ceasefire underscore the complexities and challenges that lie ahead in the peace negotiations.

The international community, particularly Ukraine’s Western allies, will be closely monitoring the situation and the potential implications for regional stability and security.

Read Next

Russia Has $2 Billion Trapped in US Banking Limbo At JPMorgan — What Happens Next?

Image: Shutterstock/Tomas Ragina