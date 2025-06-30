Russian spy chief Sergei Naryshkin and the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), John Ratcliffe, have reportedly agreed to have direct communication at any time.

What Happened: Naryshkin, the head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), disclosed this on Sunday, as reported by Reuters. The SVR is the successor to the KGB’s First Chief Directorate.

Despite being historical rivals, the CIA and the SVR have agreed to maintain an open line of communication. Naryshkin revealed this during an interview with a Kremlin state television reporter, Pavel Zarubin.

“I had a phone call with my American counterpart and we reserved for each other the possibility to call each other at any time and discuss issues of interest to us,” Naryshkin said.

This is not the first time the two intelligence chiefs have communicated. Their last known conversation took place in March 2025, according to Russian media.

The SVR has been responsible for some of the most significant breaches in U.S. history, including the betrayal of thousands of U.S. secrets by moles Robert Hanssen and Aldrich Ames.

Why It Matters: The agreement between the heads of the CIA and the SVR comes at a time of heightened tension between the U.S. and Russia.

The U.S. has been actively involved in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, with President Donald Trump receiving acknowledgment from Russian President Vladimir Putin for his efforts to help resolve the crisis.

On the other hand, Trump has criticized Putin’s actions in the conflict in the past, signaling a possible shift towards tougher sanctions on Russia. Amid these geopolitical tensions, the decision of the intelligence chiefs to maintain an open line of communication is noteworthy.

In May 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for restrictions on foreign tech services, including Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Zoom Communications Inc. ZM, accusing them of undermining Russia's sovereignty.

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.