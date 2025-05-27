On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for restrictions on certain foreign tech services, accusing them of undermining Russia’s sovereignty.

What Happened: Putin said service providers like Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Zoom Communications Inc. ZM that act against Russian interests should be "throttled," reported Reuters.

He underscored the need for domestic software solutions.

Why It’s Important: Putin’s statement arrives following a series of geopolitical tensions and economic strategies. In February 2025, Putin extended an offer to the U.S. for access to Russia’s metal resources, positioning Moscow as a counterweight to Washington’s efforts to secure Ukraine’s assets.

However, in March, things escalated and U.S. President Donald Trump reacted angrily to Putin's comments implying that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should be removed from power.

At the time, Trump threatened broad "secondary tariffs" on nations buying Russian oil, proposing duties ranging from 25% to 50% on Russian crude and related energy products.

On Monday, Trump called Putin "crazy" accusing him of "needlessly killing a lot of people," after Russian forces carried out what officials described as the most extensive airstrike against Ukraine since the conflict began three years ago.

Additionally, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has further strained relations. Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been vocal about his disapproval of Putin’s actions, particularly after a major airstrike in Ukraine. Trump’s criticism and potential for tougher sanctions highlight the international community’s growing impatience with Russia’s aggressive policies. Read more.

