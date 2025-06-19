Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s appreciation for U.S. President Donald Trump‘s efforts to help resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

What Happened: Peskov, in an interview with RBC, conveyed Putin’s gratitude for Trump’s willingness to assist in resolving the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, as reported by TASS on Thursday. “President Putin sincerely appreciates Trump's readiness to help find a solution to this ongoing crisis, as well as the efforts that he and his team are making. Such support is very significant.”

Peskov also clarified Trump’s previous claims of being able to stop the Russia-Ukraine conflict within a day as largely figurative. He noted that as Trump delves into the issue, he is starting to grasp that the conflict’s roots go beyond Ukraine, stemming from NATO expansion, past U.S. policies, and neglect of Russia’s legitimate concerns.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has warned the U.S. against military intervention in the Iran-Israel conflict, with Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova telling reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) that such a step could lead to uncontrollable consequences.

“We would like to especially warn Washington against military intervention in the situation, which would be an extremely dangerous step with truly unpredictable negative consequences,” cautioned Zakharova.

Russia stated that it is actively involved in diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict between Iran and Israel.

Why It Matters: Putin’s recent comments on the Russia-Ukraine conflict come amid escalating tensions in the region. Meanwhile, the U.S. has been a vocal critic of Russia’s actions in Ukraine, with Trump condemning Putin’s “crazy” behavior following a significant aerial assault on Ukraine, which the Kremlin pushed aside as an ‘Emotional Overload’ on Trump’s part.

These recent developments are also taking place in the context of the U.S.’s potential military action against Iran, with Trump reportedly giving the go-ahead for such action pending Iran’s response to the Israel-Iran conflict. Meanwhile, the Russian president has ruled out discussions on the assassination of Iran’s Ayatollah.

