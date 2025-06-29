Iran's Top Diplomat To UN Says Uranium Enrichment To Continue: An 'Inalienable Right'

Iran has reaffirmed its commitment to continue its nuclear enrichment program, despite recent U.S. military actions targeting its nuclear facilities.

What Happened: Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir-Saeid Iravani, announced that Iran will persist with its nuclear enrichment activities, asserting it as an “inalienable right.” This statement was made during an interview on CBS News’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

Iravani cited the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which allows non-nuclear-weapon states to develop peaceful nuclear technology, including uranium enrichment, within certain limits. When asked by moderator Margaret Brennan if Iran plans to restart its enrichment program, Iravani replied, “I think that enrichment will not — never stop.”

Why It Matters: The U.S. military’s recent strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities have sparked a debate over their long-term impact. A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment suggested that the strikes only set back Iran’s nuclear program by a few months.

However, Mike Gallagher, Head of Defense at Palantir Technologies Inc., stated that the program was “set back significantly,” though intelligence assessments remain conflicted over the operation’s long-term impact.

In response to the strikes, Iran’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that the country’s nuclear facilities suffered significant damage.

Meanwhile, President Trump announced upcoming nuclear talks with Iran, following what he described as strikes that “severely damaged” Tehran’s nuclear capabilities.

