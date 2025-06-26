Trump's Comparison Of US Strikes On Iran To Hiroshima And Nagasaki Atomic Bombings Sparks Outrage In Japan: 'Unacceptable'

Recent comments by President Donald Trump comparing the U.S. attack on Iranian nuclear sites to the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 have sparked criticism from Japanese officials and atomic bomb survivors.

What Happened: During a news conference in the Netherlands on Wednesday, Trump lauded the operation to strike Iranian nuclear facilities. He drew parallels between the “monumental damage” inflicted on Iran and the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which brought World War II to a close, reported NHK World, the Japanese state broadcaster.

Mimaki Toshiyuki, co-chair of Nihon Hidankyo, a group representing atomic bomb survivors, expressed his disapproval of Trump’s remarks. Toshiyuki’s group, which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2024, labelled the comments as “unacceptable”.

The Hiroshima City assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Thursday, advocating for the peaceful resolution of all armed conflicts. The resolution underscored the city’s refusal to accept comments justifying the use of atomic bombs or threatening citizens’ freedom.

Nagasaki City’s mayor, Suzuki Shiro, reiterated these sentiments, stating that the use of nuclear weapons is “unacceptable” under any circumstances. He urged Trump and other world leaders to visit Nagasaki to comprehend the inhumanity of nuclear weapons.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary, Hayashi Yoshimasa, also weighed in on the issue, highlighting the immense suffering caused by the atomic bombings and the incompatibility of nuclear weapons use with humanitarian principles.

See Also: Here’s Why Mark Cuban Declined To Be Considered for Kamala Harris' VP

Why It Matters: The criticism comes in the wake of Trump’s announcement of a “spectacular military success” following successful strikes on three key Iranian nuclear sites. The strikes were aimed at the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity and to halt the nuclear threat posed by Iran.

This controversy adds to the existing tension between the U.S. and Japan. Recently, Japan cancelled a key bilateral security meeting with the U.S. after Washington abruptly raised its demand for Tokyo to increase defense spending to 3.5% of GDP, up from the previously requested 3%.

Furthermore, Japan’s chief trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, has termed Trump’s 25% auto tariffs as ‘unacceptable’ amid ongoing trade talks.

Photo Courtesy: hapelinium on Shutterstock.com

Check This Out:

Lawmakers Made Huge Investments This Year. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal