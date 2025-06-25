Trump Says Democrats Have 'Crossed The Line' With Zohran Mamdani — Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren Back New York Mayoral Candidate's 'Grassroots' Support

Zohran Mamdani's victory in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor is sparking heated political reactions, with President Donald Trump condemning the win as a sign that the Democratic Party has veered too far left.

What Happened: On Tuesday evening, Mamdani, a first-term New York state lawmaker, declared victory after former Governor Andrew Cuomo conceded.

Following this, Trump took to Truth Social, criticizing Mamdani's rise as emblematic of the radical left taking over the Democratic Party. Trump mocked his appearance and credentials.

He also criticized the support Mamdani received from influential progressives, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

“It's finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line,” Trump posted, adding, “He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he's not very smart.”

Source: Truth Social

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) took to X, formerly Twitter, and praised his campaign. “His focus on government serving the people—not billionaires—will make life more affordable for NYC,” she stated.

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) also took to X and echoed Warren's sentiments, calling Mamdani's victory "extraordinary" and highlighting his successful challenge to the political and economic establishment.

However, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) sharply criticized the New York City Democratic Party. “You have just nominated for mayor — of one of the greatest cities in the world — a self-described socialist and a man who has defended calls for a ‘global intifada,'” he posted.

Graham also encouraged NYPD officers and FDNY firefighters to consider relocating to South Carolina.

Why It's Important: Mamdani declared victory in the Democratic mayoral primary Tuesday night from a Queens rooftop bar, shortly after Cuomo conceded. The final result, however, remains pending until ranked-choice votes are tallied on July 1, reported the Associated Press.

Positioning himself as a progressive alternative to Cuomo's law-and-order focus, Mamdani campaigned on bold proposals to ease the cost of living — including free child care and bus service, a rent freeze for regulated apartments and expanded affordable housing, funded by higher taxes on the wealthy, the report added.

Mamdani's vocal advocacy for Palestinian rights became a flashpoint in the mayoral race, with opponents — including Cuomo — attempting to portray his sharp critiques of Israel as antisemitic, the report said.

Photo: Ron Adar / Shutterstock.com

