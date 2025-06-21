June 21, 2025 12:22 AM 2 min read

Trump Could Stop This War With One Phone Call, Says Iranian Official As Tehran Warns US Of Retaliation If Conflict With Israel Escalates

by Ananya Gairola
An Iranian official said diplomacy with the U.S. could resume instantly—if Donald Trump ordered Israel to stop bombing Iran.

What Happened: Majid Farahani, an official with Iran's presidency, said the U.S. holds the key to ending the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.

"President Trump can easily stop the war by only one telephone [call] to [the] Israelis," Farahani told CNN on Friday, repeating Iran's position that peace talks are impossible while Israel continues its military strikes.

He added, "Iran believes in civilian dialogue. Directly or indirectly is not important," but stressed there would be no negotiations under fire.

Farahani also addressed Iran's nuclear program, saying that while enrichment would not be halted entirely, concessions were possible. "Maybe it can be lower, but we don't stop it," he said.

Why It's Important: European officials met with Iran in Geneva on Friday for rare face-to-face diplomacy, as Trump opened a two-week window for negotiations before deciding on potential military action.

The remarks come amid heightened regional tensions and division within Trump's own administration over how to respond to Iran. European powers have joined the U.S. and Israel in demanding an end to uranium enrichment, while Iran insists its program is for peaceful purposes.

Farahani warned, "If America gets involved in the war, there are so many options and all [of] those options are on the table."

