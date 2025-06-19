Trump Greenlights Iran Attack Plans, Awaits Tehran's Next Move For Final Order: Report

President Donald Trump has reportedly given the go-ahead for potential military action against Iran, with the final decision contingent on Tehran’s response to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

What Happened: Trump has privately authorized plans for a potential attack on Iran, but has not yet issued the final order, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The President is waiting to see if Iran will comply with his demands to abandon its nuclear program.

Trump has publicly acknowledged the possibility of an attack, stating, “I have ideas on what to do but I haven't made a final—I like to make the final decision one second before it's due.”

The Pentagon is preparing for any eventuality, ensuring maximum force protection. Trump hopes that the threat of joining Israel’s ongoing strikes on Iran will force Tehran to meet his demands. However, he acknowledged that he might still decide against a U.S. attack.

As Trump deliberates his next move, the U.S. military continues deploying forces to Europe and the Middle East. Meanwhile, Iran has declared it will not enter negotiations under the threat of military force and has vowed to retaliate if attacked.

Hegseth said Wednesday that the U.S. is bolstering its defenses in the Middle East—a key move given that any strike on Iran's Fordow facility could provoke retaliation from Tehran against American troops and bases in the area.

Why It Matters: The potential for military action against Iran comes at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran has been escalating, with Israel launching airstrikes against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and military leadership.

Trump’s consideration of a U.S. attack on Iran has implications for global security and geopolitical stability. The situation is further complicated by the recent rejection of discussions about the potential assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by Russian President Vladimir Putin. This indicates a strong stance in support of Iran’s leadership, potentially complicating any U.S. military action.

The possibility of military action against Iran has also impacted financial markets, with U.S. stock futures slipping as Trump weighs his options. The defense sector is seeing a slight uptick in after-hours trading, reflecting investor uncertainty and the potential for increased defense spending.

Trump’s comments on Iran also come in the wake of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged, citing trade and geopolitical risks as factors affecting the economic outlook.

Image via Shutterstock

