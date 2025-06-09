Musk Vs. Trump: Poll Says This Is The Person To Support In Feud, While Near Majority Say They Would Publicly Support Neither

A highly public feud between Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump took the world by storm last week and sent shares of the electric vehicle company lower.

As the feud continues on, here's a look at where Benzinga readers stand.

What Happened: A back-and-forth between Musk and Trump across social media platforms saw the two well-known individuals escalate a feud related to differences on the "Big Beautiful Bill."

The feud comes after Musk left his White House position working for the Department of Government Efficiency to spend more time working on his other companies, such as Tesla.

Benzinga recently asked readers who they side with in the battle, which includes Musk criticizing the new debt the country will take on if the bill that Trump supports is passed by Congress.

"In the feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, who are you more likely to publicly support?" Benzinga asked.

Here are the results:

Neither: 44%

44% Elon Musk: 25%

25% Donald Trump : 17%

: 17% Both: 14%

The poll found that a near majority said they would publicly support neither Trump or Musk in the feud between former friends.

Of the two well-known candidates, Musk received the largest support with 25% of the poll, ranking ahead of Trump at 17%.

You may not be a billionaire like Elon Musk, but you can uncover hidden gems in the stock market using our proprietary data and pattern recognition — check out five stocks flying under the radar that deserve your attention.

Why It's Important: Over the weekend, the battle between Musk and Trump minimized some with the Tesla CEO deleting some of his tweets that brought some claims against the current president. Tweets about ending the SpaceX Dragon program were also deleted.

A battle between Trump and Musk over the long run could see many losers, including the country's space program and the launch of robotaxis, with Musk a leader in both sectors and Trump able to slow down progress made by the billionaire.

Tesla stock saw its largest one-day market capitalization drop last week on the heels of the feud.

Tesla stock trades up 1.61% at $299.72 at publication on Monday versus a 52-week trading range of $167.42 to $488.54. The stock has fallen 15% over the last five days and is down 22% year-to-date in 2025.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

The study was conducted by Benzinga from June 5, 2025, through June 9, 2025. It included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from 259 adults.

Photo: Shutterstock