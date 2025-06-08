Ron Desantis Takes A Dig At California, Says State Officials Living In A 'Leftist Information Bubble' Amid Unrest — Spring Break Crackdown A Model Response, Says Florida Governor

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) criticized California state officials for their handling of recent unrest in the state, citing the Miami Beach spring break as an example of effective problem-solving.

What Happened: Sunday, DeSantis said on X, “Not surprising to see CA state officials living in a leftist information bubble. Miami Beach spring break is a great example of responding to a problem and fixing it.”

Spring break is a week-long vacation period, typically from late February to mid-April, when U.S. college students flock to warm-weather destinations—especially Florida—for sun, partying, and relaxation. It originated in the 1930s as a swim team training trip and evolved into a massive party tradition, peaking in places like Fort Lauderdale and later spreading to cities across Florida and beyond.



Notably, DeSantis highlighted his efforts to “promote law and order” during spring break in Florida in a statement this March. He deployed 100 state troopers and additional law enforcement resources, including drones and K9 units, to support local agencies during spring break and prevent lawlessness, continuing last year’s efforts to ensure public safety.



However, DeSantis’ comment comes in the context of ongoing tensions in California, where the deployment of the National Guard has sparked controversy.

Why It Matters: California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) had previously called the deployment of National Guard troops in Los Angeles ‘unlawful,’ arguing that it was a violation of the state's sovereignty and that the actions of President Donald Trump only exacerbated tensions amid ongoing protests.

Newsom and DeSantis have had a history of public disagreements. In a live televised debate in 2023, Newsom took a jab at DeSantis, asserting that neither of them would secure their respective party's presidential nomination in 2024.

Newsom also suggested that DeSantis regretted his decision to run for the presidency, a claim DeSantis has not publicly addressed.

Photo Courtesy: Andrew Cline on Shutterstock.com

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal