President Donald Trump issued a warning to Elon Musk, stating that there would be “serious consequences” if Musk chooses to financially back Democratic candidates against Republicans who support the GOP’s budget bill.

What Happened: According to an interview with NBC News on Saturday, Trump said, "If he does, he'll have to pay the consequences for that."

However, he did not elaborate on what the repercussions might be for Musk, if he decides to fund Democratic candidates.

"He'll have to pay very serious consequences if he does that," Trump added while speaking with the outlet.

This warning follows a public spat between Trump and Musk earlier in the week. Trump has shown no interest in reconciling with Musk, assuming their relationship to be beyond repair.

When asked if he thought his relationship with Musk was over, Trump said, "I would assume so, yeah."

Trump further added that he has no plans to speak with Musk. "I'm too busy doing other things. I have no intention of speaking to him."

The President has accused Musk of showing disrespect towards the office of the President. This accusation was in response to Musk’s series of posts against Trump, including a now-deleted post that highlighted past connections between Trump and the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Prior to their public fallout, Musk had expressed his disapproval of a GOP-led spending bill that was passed by the House last month.

Trump, in response, expressed his disappointment in Musk, reminding him of the support he had extended to him in the past.

Trump suggested that one way to save money in the budget could be to cut Musk’s government subsidies and contracts, specifically referring to federal contracts with SpaceX. However, he confessed that he hadn’t given this idea much consideration.

Despite calls for an investigation into Musk’s business practices and immigration record, Trump stated that it wasn’t a priority for him at this time.

Musk has previously donated a significant amount of money to Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, contributing over $250 million to support him in swing states.

Despite their current disagreement, Trump believes that it has brought attention to the benefits of the bill.

Why It Matters: The public feud and subsequent warning from Trump could potentially impact Musk’s political and business decisions.

It remains to be seen how this situation will unfold and what the potential consequences might be for Musk, Tesla, and SpaceX.

