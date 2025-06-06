Trump-Musk Feud May Not End Anytime Soon As President Says He Has No Plans To Speak To The Tesla CEO

President Donald Trump has stated he has no plans to communicate with Elon Musk, highlighting ongoing friction over the contentious ‘Big, Beautiful Bill.’

This announcement was made while Trump was aboard Air Force One, as reported by Reuters. Despite wishing Musk success with Tesla Inc. TSLA, Trump indicated he wasn’t considering speaking with the EV giant's CEO at the moment.

Trump also hinted at a potential review of Musk’s federal contracts, stating, “We’ll take a look at everything,” about the significant financial dealings.

A White House source, who chose to remain anonymous, suggested Trump might sell his red Tesla Model S, which had been previously displayed at the White House.

On the other hand, Musk has been vocally critical of the Republican tax and spending bill, expressing his disapproval on his social-media platform X. He argued that the bill could politically damage Republicans and exacerbate the national debt. Musk also floated the idea of creating a new political party to represent the middle majority.

The discord between Trump and Musk follows a public fallout, with Musk’s allies largely silent. Investor James Fishback advised Musk to apologize, citing Trump’s patience. This situation could have implications for the upcoming midterm elections, as Musk’s financial backing might affect Republican control of Congress.

Why It Matters: The tension between Trump and Musk has been escalating, with Trump reportedly considering selling his Tesla and targeting Musk’s ventures like robotaxis. This feud has already impacted financial markets, with nearly $155 billion wiped out in a single day due to the public spat.

Furthermore, Musk’s support for Trump’s impeachment, suggesting replacing him with JD Vance, has added fuel to the fire. Despite the ongoing conflict, there have been attempts to de-escalate the situation, with Trump’s aides urging him to soften his public criticism of Musk.

