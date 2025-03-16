March 16, 2025 10:40 AM 2 min read

D-Wave Quantum And IonQ Are Among Top Mid-Cap Stock Gainers Last Week (Mar 10-Mar 14): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points

These mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS stock escalated 95.95%  after the company reported a 502% year-over-year increase in fourth-quarter bookings to $18.3 million.
  2. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. PTGX stock jumped 42.84% after the company announced topline results from its Phase 2b ANTHEM-UC study of icotrokinra in ulcerative colitis. The study met its primary endpoint in all dose groups evaluated. Several analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
  3. Veren Inc. VRN shares upped 24.24% after the company inked a merger deal with Whitecap Resources Inc. for an all-share transaction valued at around C$15 billion ($10.4 billion), including net debt.
  4. IonQ Inc.’s IONQ stock rose 21.65%. The company disclosed that it now owns or controls nearly 400 granted and pending quantum networking patents globally.
  5. Rigetti Computing RGTI stock grew 20%, probably amid a rebound from weakness earlier this week. The sector may be seeing a boost following softer-than-expected February inflation figures.
  6. Semtech Corp. SMTC stock increased 18.21% after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Several analysts revised the price forecast on the stock.
  7. Orla Mining Ltd. ORLA stock rose 15.52%.
  8. Hesai Group HSAI stock increased 15.45% after the company secured a multi-year deal with Mercedes-Benz to supply Lidar sensors.

