D-Wave Quantum And IonQ Are Among Top Mid-Cap Stock Gainers Last Week (Mar 10-Mar 14): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

- D-Wave Quantum soared 95.95% on a 502% YoY increase in Q4 bookings to $18.3M.
- Protagonist Therapeutics jumped 42.84% after its Phase 2b ANTHEM-UC study met primary endpoints.
These mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS stock escalated 95.95% after the company reported a 502% year-over-year increase in fourth-quarter bookings to $18.3 million.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. PTGX stock jumped 42.84% after the company announced topline results from its Phase 2b ANTHEM-UC study of icotrokinra in ulcerative colitis. The study met its primary endpoint in all dose groups evaluated. Several analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
- Veren Inc. VRN shares upped 24.24% after the company inked a merger deal with Whitecap Resources Inc. for an all-share transaction valued at around C$15 billion ($10.4 billion), including net debt.
- IonQ Inc.’s IONQ stock rose 21.65%. The company disclosed that it now owns or controls nearly 400 granted and pending quantum networking patents globally.
- Rigetti Computing RGTI stock grew 20%, probably amid a rebound from weakness earlier this week. The sector may be seeing a boost following softer-than-expected February inflation figures.
- Semtech Corp. SMTC stock increased 18.21% after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Several analysts revised the price forecast on the stock.
- Orla Mining Ltd. ORLA stock rose 15.52%.
- Hesai Group HSAI stock increased 15.45% after the company secured a multi-year deal with Mercedes-Benz to supply Lidar sensors.
