Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Wants To Congratulate Trump At Mar-A-Lago, But Hasn't Been Invited Yet

Nvidia Corporation NVDA CEO Jensen Huang would love the opportunity to congratulate Donald Trump on winning the 2024 presidential election and offer his help to the incoming White House administration on topics like artificial intelligence.

There's just one small problem. Huang, unlike other billionaires, has yet to be invited to Mar-A-Lago to meet with Trump.

What Happened: Huang had a busy week already. He delivered a keynote at CES, announced new products and shared commentary on the quantum computing sector. Stocks in the sector slipped afterward.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Huang also shared that he has yet to receive an invitation to Mar-A-Lago, the Trump-owned Florida resort where meetings with technology leaders have become increasingly popular.

"I'd be delighted to go see him and congratulate him, and do whatever we can to make this administration succeed," Huang said.

Nvidia has grown to become one of the most valuable companies in the world and a leader in AI, a sector that Trump has mentioned in multiple speeches. Trump has also stated he wants the U.S. to dominate the AI sector over other countries, which could make input from Huang all that much more valuable to the incoming White House administration.

"We will give them as much insight as we can from our perspective. I am sure the administration will make the right moves."

In a Q&A session at CES, Huang predicted that Trump as president could bring less regulation to the technology sector.

"I think that's a good thing. As an industry, we want to move fast."

It's worth noting that Trump threatened to place tariffs on some countries that could impact Nvidia's operations due to international sales and manufacturing in other countries.

Nvidia stock hit all-time highs ahead of CES. It fell later in the week after the product unveilings and keynote presentation.

Why It's Important: Huang's admission that he hasn't been invited to Mar-A-Lago comes as other tech leaders — Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook — get cozy with President-elect Trump at the resort.

Elon Musk, who spent over a quarter of a billion dollars to help Trump win November’s presidential election, according to Reuters, has also taken part in Mar-A-Lago meetings with other executives.

Zuckerberg’s and Bezos’ companies donated $1 million each to Trump's inauguration fund. That could have been part of the reason why they were able to secure meetings.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also donated $1 million to Trump's inauguration fund.

Right now, it appears that Huang is welcoming an invitation to meet with Trump. Nvidia, however, has not committed to making any donation to Trump's inauguration fund.

Price Action: Nvidia stock is trading nearly flat Wednesday at $140.27 versus a 52-week trading range of $49.48 to $153.13. Nvidia stock is up 168% over the last year.

