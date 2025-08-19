The financial disclosure of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has reportedly come under scanner due to the omission of her book agreement.

Greene Omitted Book Deal in Disclosure, Raising Ethics Concerns

Greene reported earning $178,229.99 in 2024 from Winning Team Publishing, a conservative publishing house co-founded by Donald Trump Jr. that released her 2023 memoir MTG. However, she did not list her contract with the publisher on Schedule F of her disclosure, which requires lawmakers to report all agreements, including those related to book royalties, reported Forbes.

Although Greene's book was released in 2023, attorney Brett Kappel, an expert in campaign finance and government ethics, said she should have reported the deal in 2024 since she continued to receive payments from it.

Under federal rules, any agreement that provides "continuing compensation payments" must be disclosed on Schedule F. Kappel added that an "ownership interest" in intellectual property—such as a book, also requires disclosure if it generates more than $200 in income during the reporting period.

According to House ethics rules, the attorney general may file a civil lawsuit against anyone who "knowingly and willfully falsifies" or "fails to disclose" required financial information, seeking penalties of up to $50,000. Intentionally falsifying or withholding such details can also constitute a criminal offense, carrying fines or up to a year in prison.

Greene Reports Big Gains From Tesla, Palantir Stake

Greene’s financial disclosure comes in the wake of reports that her net worth has significantly increased since she took office. She has been criticized for her stock holdings and her financial stake in companies like Tesla TSLA.

Despite these controversies, Greene has continued to make bold investments. She has been buying up shares of UnitedHealth Group UNH and her investment in Palantir Technologies PLTR has seen a 142% surge since April.

Greene’s financial disclosure has also brought to light her substantial stock and other investment holdings, which make up the bulk of her assets and “unearned” income. Her only “earned income” was the book royalties, and she did not report receiving any gifts, travel reimbursements, or making any other agreements.

