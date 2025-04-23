OpenAI Eyes Chrome Takeover: Sam Altman Ready To Pounce If Google Forced To Sell The Web Browser, Executive Reveals

On Tuesday, OpenAI's behind-the-scenes efforts to improve ChatGPT’s search capabilities have come to light in a high-profile antitrust trial targeting Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL-owned Google's dominance in online search.

What Happened: During testimony at the Department of Justice's antitrust trial against Google in Washington, OpenAI executive Nick Turley revealed that the company had attempted to partner with Google to enhance ChatGPT’s search function, reported Reuters.

The request came after Sam Altman-led OpenAI faced performance issues with its current search provider. While Turley did not name the provider, ChatGPT relies on Microsoft Corporation’s MSFT Bing search engine for its search functionality.

However, Google declined the request, citing the involvement of too many competitors, as per the email shown at trial.

"We have no partnership with Google today," Turley said on the stand. He added that ChatGPT is still several years from reaching its goal of using its own search technology to handle 80% of user queries, the report noted.

Turley also testified that OpenAI would be interested in buying Google's Chrome browser — if antitrust enforcers were to force Alphabet to divest the product as part of a remedy to restore competition in search.

Why It’s Important: The trial stems from the DOJ's claim that Google maintains its monopoly through exclusive default search deals. As of October 2024, Google Chrome held the largest share of the U.S. browser market at over 54%, with Apple's Safari coming in second at 31%, according to Statista.

The DOJ's proposed remedies require Google to sell its Chrome web browser and end default search engine deals with companies such as Apple Inc. AAPL. The ongoing trial will decide on these measures, with a final decision anticipated in August.

Previously, it was reported that in a meeting with government officials, Google representatives voiced serious concerns over the proposed remedies, warning they could drastically impact the company's operations.

Price Action: Alphabet Inc. Class A shares closed Tuesday at $151.47, up 2.57%, and climbed another 2.18% in after-hours trading to $154.77. Class C shares finished at $153.90, rising 2.70%, with an additional after-hours gain of 2.05% to $157.05, according to Benzinga Pro data.

