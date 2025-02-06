Elo Musk Teases '69 Minutes' And Offers To Pay For It On X After Trump Blasts '60 Minutes' Over Kamala Harris Interview

Elon Musk teased a show and said he’d personally fund it, just as President Donald Trump renewed his attacks on Paramount Global-owned PARA PARAA CBS's long-running news program "60 Minutes," accusing it of deceiving the public.

What Happened: On Thursday, Musk took to X, formerly Twitter, to propose a new show that references the number 69, which is often associated with sexual innuendo.

“Anyone want to create a hard-hitting show on X called 69 Minutes? I will actually fund it!” Musk wrote.

See Also: Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Pays Trump $25 Million To Settle Lawsuit Over Facebook, Instagram Ban After Jan. 6 Riot: ‘A Big Year For Redefining Our Relationships With Governments'

Anyone want to create a hard-hitting show on 𝕏 called 69 Minutes?



I will actually fund it! https://t.co/ZZzgRmZeDZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2025

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO's post comes after CBS' 60 Minutes released the full transcripts of its October interview with Kamala Harris on Wednesday. The network stated that this proves the broadcast was not altered or misleading.

Trump had claimed otherwise in a $10 billion lawsuit filed in November. Reports suggest settlement talks are ongoing.

On Thursday, Trump, on his Truth Social platform, accused CBS of “defrauding the public by doing something which has never, to this extent, been seen before.”

Source: Truth Social

Price Action: As of writing, Paramount's Class A shares fell 0.62% in after-hours trading to $23.31, while Class B shares dropped 0.46% to $10.79. On Thursday, Class A closed down 0.22% at $22.45, while Class B remained unchanged and closed at $10.84, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

Price Action:

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.