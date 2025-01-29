Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Pays Trump $25 Million To Settle Lawsuit Over Facebook, Instagram Ban After Jan. 6 Riot: 'A Big Year For Redefining Our Relationships With Governments'

On Wednesday, Meta Platforms Inc. META said it has agreed to a $25 million settlement with President Donald Trump over his suspension from Facebook and Instagram following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

What Happened: During the company's fourth-quarter investor call, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed support for the Trump administration highlighting its role in defending American tech values, reported the New York Times.

“This is going to be a big year for redefining our relationships with governments,” Zuckerberg stated.

Trump’s lawsuit, initiated in 2021, accused Meta and other tech companies of wrongful censorship. The settlement allocates $22 million for Trump’s presidential library and $3 million for legal fees and other plaintiffs.

Meta does not admit any wrongdoing as part of the agreement.

Why It Matters: Meta reported fourth-quarter revenue of $48.39 billion, surpassing analyst projections of $47.03 billion. The company also reported earnings of $8.02 per share for the quarter, exceeding the expected $6.77 per share.

Earlier it was reported that Zuckerberg is considering purchasing property in Washington, D.C., as part of a strategy to work closely with the Trump administration.

Since the start of the year, companies such as Meta, TikTok, and Amazon have adjusted their products and policies to reflect Trump’s political views, directives, and executive decisions.

Meta’s content moderation changes have also sparked concerns among advertisers.

Other major corporations, such as Target and McDonald’s, have also made significant policy shifts in response to the Trump administration’s stance on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

Price Action: Meta’s stock experienced a notable 2.29% rise in after-hours trading, reaching $692. Earlier in the day, it closed at $676.49, reflecting a 0.32% gain, according to Benzinga Pro data.

