Why Is TotalEnergies Stock Trading Higher On Tuesday?

TotalEnergies SE TTE shares are trading higher premarket on Tuesday. On Monday, the company disclosed the commencement of oil production from Mero-4, the fourth development phase of the Mero field in Brazil’s Santos Basin, 180 km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

The Mero field is a unitized project operated by Petrobras PBR (38.6%) in partnership with TotalEnergies (19.3%), Shell’s SHEL Shell Brasil (19.3%), CNPC (9.65%), CNOOC (9.65%), and Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. (PPSA) (3.5%), which represents the Brazilian government in the non-contracted area.

Launched in August 2021, Mero-4 connects 12 wells to the new Alexandre de Gusmão FPSO, which has a production capacity of 180,000 barrels per day. The project incorporates low-emission design features, including gas reinjection and zero routine flaring.

With this launch, Mero’s total capacity reaches 770,000 b/d across five FPSOs, contributing approximately 100,000 boe/d to TotalEnergies at full capacity.

Nicolas Terraz, president of Exploration & Production of TotalEnergies, said, “The start-up of Mero-4 marks the end of the development of this world-class field, with the commissioning of four FPSOs in three years, and the start of a long-term production phase generating robust free cash flow.”

“With its vast resources and high productivity, the Mero field delivers low-cost and low-emission oil production in line with our company strategy and contributes significantly to the achievement of our objective to grow our production by 3% per year between 2024 and 2030.”

Shell’s Upstream President Peter Costello added, “Mero-4 is the latest example of how we are working with our partners to unlock value from world-class reservoirs, sustaining material liquids production and providing for the world’s current energy needs.”

“Our Brazil portfolio features long-life assets with high flow rates, resulting in some of our most competitive barrels on both operating cost and carbon footprint,” Costello added.

Price Action: TTE shares are trading higher by 1.59% to $58.81 premarket at last check Tuesday.

