SAP, Capgemini, Mistral AI Partner To Offer AI Solutions For Regulated Industries

Zinger Key Points

SAP SE ADS SAP is expanding its strategic partnership with Capgemini and Mistral AI to deliver secure and scalable generative AI (gen AI) solutions, specifically for regulated industries.

This collaboration enables the deployment of tailored AI solutions within SAP systems in a secure, trusted environment, which is ideal for sectors with stringent data regulations such as financial services, public sector, aerospace & defense, and energy & utilities.

By combining Mistral AI's cutting-edge generative AI models with the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), Capgemini plans to develop a wide range of accessible business AI use cases designed for operational efficiency and a reduced carbon footprint.

Also Read: SAP Shares Fall As Trump Tariff Threat Spurs Fears For Transatlantic Tech Trade

This combination allows companies to boost agility by modeling various scenarios, developing crisis response strategies, and adapting swiftly to evolving market dynamics.

With the collaboration, Capgemini will offer a library of 50+ pre-built, industry-specific AI use cases, many validated by SAP and powered by Mistral AI models.

Marjorie Janiewicz, Mistral AI Executive Board member and Global Head of Revenue said, "By combining our frontier, multilingual and highly customizable AI models with Capgemini's expertise in delivering real world industry-specific generative AI solutions, and the assurance of SAP's robust technology platform, we are making the effective integration of AI more accessible for all organizations, including those in highly regulated industries."

Thomas Saueressig, Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, Customer Services & Delivery added, "With SAP Business Technology Platform as a secure and scalable foundation, we're enabling organizations, especially those in regulated industries, to adopt AI with confidence, trust, and speed in a way that delivers real business value."

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Precidian ETFs Trust SAP SE ADRhedged SAPH and The 2023 ETF Series Trust II GMO International Quality ETF QLTI.

Price Action: SAP shares are trading higher by 1.63% to $299.68 premarket at last check Tuesday.

