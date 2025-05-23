SAP Shares Fall As Trump Tariff Threat Spurs Fears For Transatlantic Tech Trade

SAP SE SAP stock fell 1.71% to $294.73 Friday morning, part of a broader market selloff triggered by President Donald Trump's threat to impose a sweeping 50% tariff on all European Union imports starting June 1. The potential trade barrier reignited fears of a renewed transatlantic trade war, sending European equities tumbling.

What To Know: Investors punished export-sensitive stocks, particularly those with major U.S. exposure. SAP, a German enterprise software giant, derives approximately 40% of its revenue from North America.

The company's cloud-based business model and extensive client base in U.S. industries such as finance, healthcare, and manufacturing make it especially vulnerable to U.S.-EU trade disruptions.

The proposed tariffs would exclude U.S.-manufactured goods, putting EU-based firms like SAP at a competitive disadvantage. Analysts warned that retaliatory EU measures could further dent demand or complicate pricing for SAP's cloud services and software solutions.

SAP's drop aligns with losses across Germany's DAX index, down 2.3%, and tech-exposed firms like Infineon and ASML, reflecting the market's swift repricing of risk amid geopolitical uncertainty.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SAP has a 52-week high of $303.40 and a 52-week low of $179.43.