Saudi Arabia Bets Big On AI, Teams Up With AWS And NVIDIA

by Lekha Gupta
Zinger Key Points

Amazon.com, Inc.‘s AMZN Amazon Web Services (AWS) and HUMAIN, Saudi Arabia’s (KSA) new AI innovation company, disclosed a strategic partnership with plans to invest over $5 billion in establishing a pioneering “AI Zone” in the Kingdom.

This zone will feature dedicated AWS AI infrastructure, UltraCluster networks, SageMaker, Bedrock, and Amazon Q to advance Saudi Arabia’s AI leadership goals.

The company had already announced an investment of $5.3 billion in an AWS infrastructure region in Saudi Arabia (launching in 2026). AWS’s new AI Zone represents a further strategic investment to expand global and local demand for its advanced AI services within the Kingdom.

HUMAIN intends to create AI solutions for its customers using AWS technologies through this partnership.

Additionally, HUMAIN will collaborate with AWS to develop a unified AI agent marketplace, simplifying the process for the Saudi Arabian government to find, deploy, and manage AI software.

The collaboration also aims to foster the growth of Large Language Models (LLMs), including Arabic Large Language Models (ALLaM), and to drive widespread adoption of AI across organizations and industries within the Gulf Region and beyond.

Apart from this, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and KSA disclosed a partnership in Riyadh to establish the Kingdom as a global leader in AI, cloud computing, enterprise solutions, digital twins, and robotics.

These facilities are projected to reach a capacity of 500 megawatts over the next five years, powered by hundreds of thousands of NVIDIA’s most advanced graphics processing units (GPUs).

This deployment’s initial phase will include installing an 18,000-unit NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell AI supercomputer interconnected by NVIDIA InfiniBand networking technology.

H.E. Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi, president of the SDAIA, said, “It marks a significant step toward positioning the Kingdom as a leader among data- and AI-driven economies and in building a knowledge-based society and an advanced digital economy aligned with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.”

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

