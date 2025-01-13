Walmart Refreshes Image With New Brand Identity

Walmart, Inc. WMT announced on Monday an updated brand identity that includes subtle changes to its wordmark and spark logo, as well as its color palette.

The Details: The mega-retailer worked with creative agency Jones Knowles Ritchie to create its updated brand identity which the company says aims to "build credibility and connection, become known for its convenient digital-first services and be seen as a more modern, culturally dynamic brand."

Walmart's iconic spark logo remains similar, yet slightly thicker and bolder.

"We wanted to put more depth and impact to it, so it exudes a bit more Walmart energy and serves as a beacon for the brand," William White, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Walmart U.S., told Fast Company.

The new wordmark was inspired by founder Sam Walton's classic trucker hat with "Walmart" written in the typeface Antique Olive.

"Walmart aims to be an inspirational, digital retailer that provides all the products, brands and services our customers need and want. This update, rooted in the legacy of our founder, Sam Walton, demonstrates our evolving capabilities and longstanding commitment to serve our customers of today and tomorrow," said White.

Walmart says starting this month the new brand identity will officially roll out on Walmart.com, the Walmart app, marketing campaign assets and its corporate site.

