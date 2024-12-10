Amazon Autos: Buy Your Next Car Online, It's Just A Click Away

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN announced the launch of Amazon Autos on Tuesday. Car shoppers in 48 U.S. cities can order, finance and schedule pickup of a new Hyundai from a local dealer directly on Amazon.

The Details: Amazon Autos is initially rolling out with new Hyundai vehicles and customers in available cities can shop for Hyundai vehicles by visiting amazon.com/autos; searching “Amazon Autos” on Amazon.com or through the mobile app.

"We're partnering with dealers and brands to redesign car shopping — making it more transparent, convenient, and customer-friendly,” said Fan Jin, global head of Amazon Autos.

“With Amazon Autos, we're bringing the simplicity and ease customers expect from Amazon to car shopping, one of their largest purchases, while offering dealers a new channel to connect with a broad audience," Jin added.

Move Over Carvana? Amazon Autos offers trade-ins, but customers can only purchase new Hyundai models for now. Carvana Co. CVNA has a similar online vehicle purchase experience, but specializes in used vehicles from a wide selection of different brands and is the largest used car retailer in the country.

Carvana also offers home delivery while Amazon Autos requires the customer to schedule pick-up from a participating dealer location. Additionally, Carvana’s prices are fixed, eliminating the need for negotiation, which some buyers prefer.

Amazon Autos said it will expand to include additional automotive brands next year, as well as add more cities and features including leasing and expanded financing options.

"We’re excited to have Hyundai as our exclusive launch partner and look forward to welcoming more brands and expanding our selection to customers as the program grows. It's still early for us and we welcome customer and dealer feedback as we continue to add new functionality, expand to additional brands, and iterate on the customer experience," Jin said.

AMZN Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Amazon shares ended Tuesday's session down 0.46% at $225.04.

