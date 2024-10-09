Instagram Reels May Soon Be Shared Directly On Meta's Threads Platform

Tech giant Meta Platforms Inc. META is continuing its efforts to integrate its social media platforms by testing a feature that allows users to share Instagram Reels directly to Threads.

This move is part of Meta’s broader strategy to leverage the reach of its social networks to bolster engagement on Threads.

TechCrunch reported that app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi discovered the feature in development, showing that the compose box on Threads now includes an option to share Reels from a user’s Instagram account.

The Instagram button on Threads presents a grid of the user’s posts and Reels, allowing them to select which content to share on Threads.

For many users, the ability to post Instagram content to Threads is familiar, as cross-posting between platforms is already a popular practice.

The upcoming feature simplifies this process by making content sharing more accessible and streamlined. It aims to boost user engagement and enhance content visibility across both platforms.

Meta has been experimenting with cross-platform integration for a while. To further increase the visibility of Threads posts, Meta introduced a carousel display on Instagram and Facebook. However, the company faced criticism from some users who disliked having their content recommended to users on other platforms.

In response, Meta introduced an opt-out option for those who prefer not to participate in this recommendation system.

Last month, at the annual Meta Connect event, Meta Platforms’ Zuckerberg unveiled the tool that uses AI to dub Reels into different languages, complete with automatic lip synchronization.

While Meta has not provided a specific timeline for the rollout of this feature, it has been revealed that the tool will initially be available for “some creators’ videos” in English and Spanish in the U.S. and Latin America.

