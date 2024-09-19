Amazon Launches AI Assistant Codenamed 'Project Amelia'

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN announced a generative AI-powered personal assistant, codenamed Project Amelia, available in beta starting Thursday for an initial set of U.S. sellers.

The Details: Amazon said Project Amelia provides an all-in-one, generative AI-based "selling expert" available from any page within Seller Central. Sellers can ask Amelia knowledge-based questions to receive personalized answers based on Amazon's best practices. Amelia can also provide sellers with status updates, metrics and sales and traffic data.

Amazon said Amelia will soon be able to offer resolution paths to issues and tasks by diagnosing problems and, in some cases, offering to take action on behalf of sellers. Amazon will continue to enhance the core knowledgebase for Project Amelia and build on its features and capabilities.

"As Amelia evolves, it will provide a more personalized experience and will increasingly gain the ability to not only converse with sellers, but anticipate their needs, take actions, and resolve issues on their behalf," Amazon said in a blog post.

Project Amelia was developed using the Amazon Bedrock managed service for building generative AI applications and is available in beta Thursday to an initial set of U.S. sellers. Project Amelia will progressively roll out to additional U.S. sellers in the coming weeks and will begin a phased rollout in additional countries later this year.

AMZN Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Amazon shares are up 1.5% at $189.24 at the time of publication Thursday.

