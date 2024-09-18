What's Going On With Carnival Stock?

Carnival Corp. CCL shares are trading higher Wednesday, and the stock is up more than 10% over the past five days. The stock may be continuing to gain after JPMorgan analyst Matthew R. Boss said cruise stocks are sailing into 2025 with a strong setup backed by rising demand and pricing power.

Heading into its third-quarter earnings release, the JPMorgan analyst expects Carnival to benefit from the continued surge in demand, particularly in Europe and Alaska.

“Zero signs of softening in any lead indicator,” said Boss after attending the Endless Summer Forum in Miami.

Carnival is set to report its third-quarter financial results on Sept. 30 before the opening bell and will host a conference call to discuss the results at 10 a.m. ET the same day. According to estimates from Benzinga Pro, analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $7.816 billion.

CCL Stock Prediction 2024:

Equity research analysts on and off Wall Street typically use earnings growth and fundamental research as a form of valuation and forecasting. But many in trading turn to technical analysis as a way to form predictive models for share price trajectory.

Some investors look to trends to help forecast where they believe a stock could trade at a certain point in the future. Looking at Carnival, an investor could make an assessment about a stock's long term prospects using a moving average and trend line. If they believe a stock will remain above the moving average, which many believe is a bullish signal, they can extrapolate that trend into the future using a trend line. For Carnival, the 200-day moving average sits at $16.31, according to Benzinga Pro, which is below the current price of $18.39. For more on charts and trend lines, see a description here.

Traders believe that when a stock is above its moving average, it is a generally bullish signal, and when it crosses below, it is a more negative signal. Investors could use trend lines to make an educated guess about where a stock could trade at a later date if conditions remain stable.

CCL Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Carnival shares are up 1.83% at $18.36 at the time of publication Wednesday.

