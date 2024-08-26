Dexcom's Stelo Device Brings Affordable Continuous Glucose Monitoring To Type 2 Diabetes Patients

In March, the FDA approved DexCom Inc‘s DXCM Stelo Glucose Biosensor System as the first over-the-counter (OTC) continuous glucose monitor (CGM).

The Dexcom Stelo Glucose Biosensor System is an integrated CGM (iCGM) intended for people 18 and older who do not use insulin.

On Monday, DexCom announced Stelo is now available for purchase without a prescription at Stelo.com.

Stelo is a small biosensor worn on the back of the upper arm.

It is specifically designed to provide the 125 million Americans with Type 2 diabetes who are not using insulin and those with prediabetes with personalized glucose insights sent directly to their smartphones.

These insights reveal how food, exercise, and sleep can affect glucose—all without painful fingersticks.

Users can buy a one-month supply online for $99 (for a single pack of two sensors (total wear time up to 30 days) or sign up for an ongoing subscription at $89 a month.

In June, the FDA approved two new over-the-counter continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems from Abbott Laboratories ABT: Lingo and Libre Rio. These systems are based on Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre technology, which is now used by about 6 million people globally.

Reuters noted that Lingo has been available in Britain since January for $152-$190 (120-150 pounds) per month.

Jake Leach, chief operating officer at Dexcom, told CNBC in an interview that Dexcom is working with Amazon to fulfill Stelo deliveries.

Dexcom said patients also have the option to use their flexible spending accounts and health savings accounts to pay for Stelo, CNBC noted.

Stelo is a small, gray device worn on the upper arm, about the size of a quarter and half an inch thick, with a 15-day lifespan before needing replacement. It wirelessly transmits data to a smartphone app, where users specify whether they have Type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, or neither. This information sets a “Target Range” for maintaining optimal glucose levels.

Price Action: DXCM stock is up 0.48% at $74.43 at last check Monday.

