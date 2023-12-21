OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Had A Wobble, Says 2023 'Has Been A Crazy Year'

Loading... Loading...

As 2023 ends, Sam Altman, the most talked about personality in the tech arena, says, "It's been a crazy year. I'm grateful that we put a tool out in the world that people really love and get so much benefit from. More than that, I am glad that 2023 was the year the world started taking AI seriously.

"I am slowly making peace with being a public figure, which can be painful. I assume it will get more intense as our systems become much powerful and that's ok. On the positive side, I have learned a lot this year," Altman said in another post on X.

Altman made headlines when he was abruptly fired and rehired as CEO of Microsoft Corp MSFT-backed ChatGPT AI tool maker OpenAI in November this year.

The board's decision was instigated by Altman's purported manipulative behaviors within the organization.

Altman's transparency in his interactions with the board was said to be irregular, resulting in allegations of pitting board members against each other, especially those who disagreed with his assertive AI deployment approach.

Within just five days, he was reinstated as CEO, and the board that fired Altman has been almost entirely replaced following an employee rebellion, cementing his position at the firm's helm.

On Tuesday, OpenAI released a new framework to help the company sustain itself beyond Sam Altman, its co-founder and CEO, whose 2022 salary was reportedly less than a system administrator's.

OpenAI's new "Preparedness Framework" empowers its board of directors to veto decisions taken by the company's leadership.

In another post, Sam Altman added, "We have renewed focus on our mission to build safe AI that empowers people; we'll have remarkable progress to share in 2024. I've never felt better about our research/product plans, and I look forward to us focusing more on what governance for this technology might look like."

Photo via Shutterstock