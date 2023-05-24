OpenAI's ChatGPT Under Pressure: Investment Battle Takes A Surprising Turn

Welcome back to another installment of Benzinga’s unique experiment — pitting OpenAI’s ChatGPT against top-tier U.S. equity funds.

If you’re just joining us, Benzinga challenged ChatGPT to construct a portfolio with a hypothetical $10,000, aiming to outperform 10 of the most prominent U.S. equity funds.

The second week of the challenge is behind us, and we’re here with the updates. The competitors remain the same, with the likes of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ and more, attempting to outrun the AI-crafted portfolio.

So, let’s cut to the chase. Here’s how the funds performed this week against Benzinga's ChatGPT portfolio:

Fund/ETF 2-Week Performance SPDR S&P 500 ETF -0.66% Invesco QQQ Trust +1.53% Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund +0.41% Vanguard Growth Index Fund +1.18% Vanguard Value Index Fund -0.67% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF -2.55% Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund -0.77% Fidelity Contrafund +0.95% T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund +1.42% Fidelity Total Market Index Fund +0.43%

ChatGPT 2-Week Performance Benzinga's ChatGPT Portfolio +0.25%

This week saw a shuffle in the standings. ChatGPT’s portfolio, which was on an upward swing, saw a slight deceleration and posted a gain of 0.25%, giving up some of its strong start.

It was outpaced by six of the 10 leading funds, with T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund taking the lead, posting the week’s highest gain at 1.42%.

While the results might seem mixed, let’s not lose sight of the bigger picture. This is just the second week of a six-month experiment. The realm of investing is known for its ebb and flow, and while ChatGPT’s portfolio was ahead in the first week, it’s not unusual to see the leaderboard change from week to week.

The aim of this series is not to propose AI as a substitute for human financial advisors. Rather, Benzinga is investigating the potential of AI as a supportive tool for making investment decisions. While ChatGPT is quite sophisticated, it does not have the capability to comprehend real-time data or evaluate individual financial situations.

Keep in mind, it’s not a licensed financial advisor, but this experiment surely adds an interesting dimension to the discourse on AI’s role in finance.

Join Benzinga next Wednesday for another update in the captivating series, "Is ChatGPT A Better Financial Advisor?" We’re eager to see how the third week unfolds for the AI-crafted portfolio.



