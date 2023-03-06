ñol


Data Shows Abbott's TriClip System Superior To Other Medical Therapy In Heart Valve Disorder

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
March 6, 2023 5:39 AM | 1 min read
  • Abbott Laboratories ABT announced late-breaking data for the TriClip transcatheter edge-to-edge repair (TEER) system, a minimally invasive device designed specifically for tricuspid heart valve repair. 
  • The TRILUMINATE Pivotal study evaluates the superiority of TriClip compared to medical therapy in treating patients with severe, symptomatic tricuspid regurgitation (TR) at intermediate or greater risk for open-heart surgery.
  • Tricuspid regurgitation is a disorder where this valve does not close tight enough. This problem causes blood to flow backward into the right upper heart chamber.
  • The trial met its composite primary endpoint demonstrating the superiority of the TriClip system compared to the control group (win ratio 1.48, p=0.02), primarily driven by improvement in quality of life. 
  • Also Read: Abbott Adds Complementary Technologies To Its Vascular Offering Via Cardiovascular Systems Deal For $890M.
  • Mortality or tricuspid valve surgery and heart failure hospitalizations did not appear different between the groups at one year.
  • Significant reduction in TR to moderate or less (grade < 2) was achieved in 87% of patients with the device at 30 days vs. 4.8% in the control group, with TR reduction sustained and durable at one year.
  • At 30 days, only 1.7% of patients who received the device experienced major adverse events, with no urgent surgery or endocarditis. 
  • There were no occurrences of device embolization or device thrombus.
  • Price Action: ABT shares closed at $104.45 on Friday.

